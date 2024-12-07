Hemel Hempstead Nail Technician empowers women to launch beauty businesses on a budget

Sharon Gabrielle logo

Sharon Gabrielle, a nail technician in Hemel Hempstead and founder of Nails by Sharon Gabrielle, is taking her mission beyond the nail salon.

With a heart for empowering women and a passion for business, Sharon is launching the Beauty Business on a Budget Bootcamp, a revolutionary course designed to help women who have trained in beauty but are struggling to turn their skills into a successful business.

This unique program caters specifically to working mums and aspiring entrepreneurs who are eager to start their beauty businesses without breaking the bank. With a focus on practical strategies and mindset shifts, the bootcamp equips participants with essential tools to build resilience, set up a solid business foundation, master social media, and attract clients—all on a budget.

"As a mum and business owner myself, I understand the challenges women face when trying to balance family life and the dream of running their own business," says Sharon. "Many women have the skills but not the confidence or resources to take the leap. I created this course to change that."

The face of Sharon Gabrielle, her page can be found on Instagram

The Beauty Business on a Budget Bootcamp is a step-by-step program built on Sharon's RISE Framework.

Through live coaching sessions, interactive Zoom workshops, worksheets, and a supportive Facebook group, participants gain practical, actionable advice tailored to their unique circumstances.

"Women in our community shouldn’t have to choose between their family and their dreams. This bootcamp is about showing them how to start small and grow with confidence," Sharon adds.

he Beauty Business on a Budget Bootcamp is open to women in Hemel Hempstead and beyond. The next round of sessions begins on 6th January 2025, with limited spaces available.

Contact Sharon Gabrielle on Instagram: sharongabrielle_coaching