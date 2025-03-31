Hemel Hempstead manufacturers invited to accelerate digital transformation through Made Smarter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manufacturing leaders in Hemel Hempstead are being urged to sign up to Made Smarter, the UK Government programme helping SMEs embrace digital technologies for growth.

Registration is now open to access fully funded expert advice, leadership training, student interns and up to £20,000 technology grants to help them drive growth, productivity and sustainability.

The Made Smarter Adoption programme is an essential part of the UK Government’s commitment to improving productivity and driving the digital transformation of the manufacturing sector.

With the successful launch in other English regions - including the North West, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, the West Midlands and East Midlands - Made Smarter has already demonstrated how technology and digital skills can revolutionise manufacturing businesses.

From April 1, following the Government’s £16 million investment into the expansion of the programme, manufacturers in the South East, South West, East of England and London will be able to thrive in the digital age.

Made Smarter East of England will be delivered across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire. The programme is being delivered by the Norfolk County Council.

Cllr Fabian Eagle, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, said: "The launch of the Made Smarter Adoption programme in the East of England marks a key moment for our manufacturing sector. It goes beyond simply adopting new technologies - it's about futureproofing businesses, enhancing productivity, and fostering a culture of innovation.

"This initiative will empower companies in our region and sector to compete globally while developing a sustainable, skilled workforce for the future."

During its pilot year, Made Smarter East of England will aim to engage with 133 businesses, deliver 80 digital road mapping sessions, support 20 businesses with digital leadership training, a further 24 with organisation and workforce development, and provide 24 with match-funded technology grants of up to £20,000.

The East of England is the UK's third largest region when it comes to gross value added (GVA) and its sixth largest manufacturing sector. Manufacturing accounts for 10.4% of the region's total output - above the national average of 9.4%. There were 229,000 manufacturing jobs in the East of England in 2024, representing 7% of its total workforce.

Brian Holliday, Co-Chair of the Made Smarter Commission and Managing Director of Siemens Digital Industries, commented: “Made Smarter is a driving force for digital transformation in UK’s SME manufacturing. In the last six years the programme has empowered businesses to innovate, compete, and scale. This expansion clearly signals the Government’s commitment to the sector, driving competitiveness, sustainability, and productivity improvements for a robust industrial future.”

The programme is open to manufacturing and engineering SMEs with 250 employees or fewer and an annual turnover of £50 million or less, who are looking to overcome common challenges like productivity, decarbonisation and competition through the adoption of digital technologies.