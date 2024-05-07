Hemel Hempstead Celebrated: John Mason International receives historic King’s Award for Enterprise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mason International, a distinguished international moving company, has been honoured with the King’s Award for Enterprise.

This accolade, approved by His Majesty the King on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, recognises the company's exceptional service in international trade, particularly through its strategic facility in Hemel Hempstead.

Founded in 1884 by Mary Mason with just a horse and cart, John Mason International started by delivering coal, evolving into one of the UK's most respected international moving companies.

John Mason International Staff

This award underscores the incredible journey from its modest beginnings to facilitating over 10,000 moves annually to destinations like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the USA, and the Middle East.

This award celebrates John Mason International's extraordinary evolution from humble beginnings to orchestrating over one million moves.

As the most prestigious accolade for UK businesses, it places John Mason International among a select group of enterprises that have received this royal recognition since the inception of the awards in 1965.

In 2021, John Mason International underwent a transformational shift with a management buy-out (MBO), marking a new chapter in the company's long and storied history. Under this revitalised management, the company has seen remarkable financial success amid global challenges.

In just three years, both turnover and overseas sales more than doubled. Turnover increased dramatically from £6.6 million in 2020 to £13.5 million by 2022.

Similarly, overseas sales grew from £5.6 million in 2020 to £12.3 million in 2022, significantly bolstering John Mason International's global footprint and positioning the company as a leader in the international moving sector.

Simon Hood, Owner and Executive Director, shared his enthusiasm: “We are immensely proud to receive the King’s Award for Enterprise. Our Hemel Hempstead facility plays a crucial role in our operations, and this award is a testament to our team’s commitment to providing outstanding international moving services.

"It celebrates our efforts to sustain and grow despite the recent challenging times for businesses globally.”

This award not only celebrates the company’s excellence in international moving but also its significant role as an employer and economic contributor in Hemel Hempstead and beyond.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty the King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses.