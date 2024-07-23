Hemel Hempstead Carpetright store saved but over 1,000 UK jobs set to go

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hemel Hempstead’s Carpetright store is one of a few dozen shops that have been saved in a deal announced yesterday (22 July).

Yesterday afternoon the international retail company, the Tapi Group, confirmed it had purchased part of the home improvement business.

Its deal with Carpetright, which has entered administration, has secured the future of 54 stores and two warehouses, with 308 staff members being included in the deal.

Hemel Hempstead’s Carpetright store in Apsley Mills Retail Park is one of the 54 shops that have been saved in the deal.

A general view of a Carpetright store (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

But, it is expected that the remaining people employed by the broke retail firm will be made redundant either immediately or in the coming weeks. It is also anticipated that the remaining stores under the Carpetright banner will be closed permanently.

Zelf Hussain, a joint administrator from PwC said: “Carpetright has fallen victim to challenges facing many retailers, especially those selling big ticket items. A mixture of factors, including a big reduction in consumer spending due to cost of living pressures, lower home sales and a debilitating cyber attack made it impossible for the business to continue in its current form.“The sale of some stores and the brand to Tapi has allowed over 300 jobs to be saved, and gives the Carpetright brand the chance to continue and flourish under its new ownership.“However, it is deeply saddening that for the remainder of the workforce there will be redundancies. We are committed to helping those affected and will make sure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible. In collaboration with Tapi, we will assist in efforts to help individuals find new jobs elsewhere.“We know this is an uncertain time for many of those affected and want to thank all the staff for the support they have given the company in these difficult circumstances.”

PwC also confirmed that administrators would retain employees at the Company's Head Office in Purfleet for a short time to support in winding down operations. And people working for the company’s in-home services were immediately made redundant.

