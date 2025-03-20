Hemel Hempstead bus service scrapped due to 'low patronage'

A bus route operating from Hemel Hempstead is set for cancellation, an international transport company has confirmed.

Arriva has announced plans to end its X5 service, which runs between Hemel Hempstead and Aylesbury, on May 18.

Currently, the route runs between Hemel Hempstead and Aylesbury via Aston Clinton, Tring, Berkhamsted, and Bourne End.

In its place Aylesbury-based bus service, Red Eagle, is running a new 500 bus route that will travel between the towns.

Arriva shut its Aylesbury and High Wycombe bus depots in July, 2024

This new service is set to begin on April 14 and has been described as an express service passing through Berkhamsted and Tring from Aylesbury and Hemel Hempstead. However, it has been noted on social media that this is an hourly service, rather than half-hourly, as the X5 is, and it will not pass through Aston Clinton except for during school-run hours.

A spokesperson for Arriva said: “Due to low patronage, from Sunday 18 May 2025, our Service X5 which runs between Aylesbury and Hemel Hempstead will no longer operate.”

The cancellation of another bus service in the Three Counties, follows Arriva's decision to drastically reduce its presence in nearby Buckinghamshire last year. The international company shut down its depots in High Wycombe and Aylesbury, stating both were loss making operations.

A number of its routes were scrapped as a result of the changes, with busy buses between High Wycombe and Aylesbury, plus Aylesbury and Oxford via Thame, permanently scrapped.

The X5 is one of the few Arriva services that remained operational after the closures last summer as it could be run from Arriva’s Hemel Hempstead depot.