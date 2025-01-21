Hemel Hempstead and Tring railway stations included in latest contactless ticketing roll out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From next month Dacorum commuters will be able to tap-on and tap-off of trains, the Government has announced.

Yesterday (20 January), the Department for Transport confirmed that the barriers at Hemel Hempstead and Tring stations will be upgraded.

They are among 47 stations where a contactless option will be added starting on 2 February when the Government begins its roll out.

The Government has also said that those using their phones or cards to purchase immediate tickets, will be given the best value ticket available on the day automatically.

A contactless ticket terminal in London used for illustrative purposes (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The move has been greenlit by the Government to save passengers time, and potentially money, when travelling by train.

A further 49 stations have been earmarked for contactless payments in 2025, the Department for Transport revealed.

Rail minister Peter Hendy said: “The ticketing system is far too complicated, so we’re taking the stress out of navigating the labyrinth of fares and replacing it with new technology so passengers can simply tap-in tap-out, while being guaranteed the best fare available at the time on the day.

“This hassle-free technology will simplify thousands of journeys every day for passengers across the South East, and it’s something we will roll out to other cities as soon as we can, unlocking growth across the country as part of our Plan for Change.”

“We are delivering the biggest overhaul of our rail network in a generation, putting passengers at the heart of every journey and encouraging more people to choose rail.”

After targeting the South East region of England the Department for Transport says it is looking to make more stations contactless in Greater Manchester and the West Midlands.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of Rail Delivery Group, added: “We want our customers to travel with ease with fares that reflect travellers’ needs post-pandemic. We’re delighted that pay as you go technology is being expanded to 47 stations which will provide convenience, simplicity and flexibility, making it easier than ever for customers to pay and travel seamlessly.

“We are committed to developing a simpler and better-value fare system that not only meets our customers’ expectations but also supports the long-term growth of rail travel and enhances the overall customer experience."