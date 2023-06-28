Hemel business park hosts Star Wars day boasting a replica fighter jet

A Hemel Hempstead business park treated its staff to a special Star Wars-themed event.

Last Thursday (22 June) Breakspear Park held an event dedicated to the famous Sci-Fi franchise.

Event organisers managed to hire a full-scale replica X-Wing fighter jet which people could check out and get inside for photo opportunities.

Staff at Breakspear Park alongside Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, a Jedi knight, and a pilot

Alongside the display were fancy dress participants cloaked out as a Jedi, R2D2, Darth Vader, and a Stormtrooper. They were also available to stop and pose for photos.

Running alongside Star Wars day was an internal competition which workers could enter via Breakspear Park’s Park Life App.

Joseph Curran from The Orifarm Group won the competition and will receive a LEGO® Star Wars™ set as his prize.

"At Breakspear Park, we firmly believe that a well-balanced work environment is vital for the productivity and happiness of our employees," said Dina Mistry, marketing manager at Breakspear Park.

Stormtrooper selfie

She added: "Our Star Wars-themed event was not only a tremendous amount of fun but also encouraged our workforce to take a break from their desks, engage with their colleagues, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of our business park. As we witness more individuals returning to the office, it remains crucial for us to provide opportunities that foster a healthy work-life balance, making Breakspear Park the ultimate place to work."

Breakspear Park hopes to forge stronger connections among employees, enhance overall job satisfaction, and create a positive workplace culture by hosting events which encourage collaboration and creativity.

fancy dress pros alongside the full-size replica fighter jet