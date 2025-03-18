Hemel-based Tiger Cleaning awarded Best Commercial Cleaning Company 2025 - London

Tiger Cleaning triumphs at the eighth annual UK Enterprise Awards

We are delighted to announce that Tiger Cleaning has been recognised once again for our dedication to excellence in the cleaning industry. At the prestigious eighth annual UK Enterprise Awards, we have been named Best Commercial Cleaning Company 2025 - London! This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional cleaning services and maintaining the highest standards across both commercial and residential sectors.

A Year of Continued Success

This latest accolade follows our recognition as a finalist in the West London Business Awards 2025, further cementing our reputation as an industry leader. Our team’s hard work, dedication, and passion for delivering top-tier cleaning solutions have not gone unnoticed, and we are incredibly proud of the milestones we have achieved.

The cleaners in action

Leadership and Commitment to Excellence

Alex Williams, CEO of Tiger Cleaning, has expressed immense pride in leading such a dedicated and award-winning team. "It is an honour to work alongside such a hardworking and passionate group of professionals. Their unwavering commitment to excellence is what drives our success, and this recognition is a reflection of their efforts."

At Tiger Cleaning, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled cleaning services tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Whether it’s office spaces, retail establishments, or residential properties, our professional approach and meticulous attention to detail set us apart in a competitive market.

Thank You for Your Support

Alex Williams

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued clients, dedicated team members, and everyone who has supported us on this journey. Your trust and confidence in our services continue to drive us toward greater heights.

As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we remain committed to upholding our high standards and pushing the boundaries of excellence in the cleaning industry. Here’s to many more successes in the future!