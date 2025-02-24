HDM Solar Wholesale celebrates successful open event at new Basildon branch
The event welcomed solar and EV installers, businesses and individuals interested in renewable energy systems. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the new facility, meet the HDM Solar team and access exclusive offers.
The day’s highlights included a ribbon-cutting by the Mayor of Basildon, Councillor Allan Davies, and live demonstrations from 13 industry-leading suppliers, including SolaX, Sunsynk, GivEnergy, Growatt, Mounting Systems, Genius Roof Solutions, Canadian Solar and Astronergy.
HDM Solar Wholesale supplies solar panels, batteries, inverters and electric vehicle (EV) chargers to trade customers, businesses and individuals across the UK. With options for branch collection or same-day and next-day delivery, the new 11,000-square-metre facility will provide installers in Essex, London, East Anglia and the South East with convenient access to high-quality equipment and expert support for residential and commercial solar projects.
Malcolm Campbell, Manager of HDM Solar’s Basildon branch, commented: “The turnout at our Basildon open event was fantastic, we’re grateful for the support from installers, local businesses and our industry partners that attended and exhibited at the event. With the renewable energy sector growing rapidly, our new branch enhances our ability to provide quality products, quick delivery and outstanding service to installers across the region.”
HDM Solar has experienced significant growth, establishing itself as a trusted national wholesaler of solar products. The opening of the Basildon branch has created seven local jobs and follows successful branches already operating in Hull, Sheffield and Bournemouth. With several new branches planned for 2025, the company is reinforcing its position as a leader in the fast-growing solar industry.