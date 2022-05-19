Green light for new Solar Park and energy business between Aylesbury and Tring

Once built the facility is expected to generate enough electricity for more than 1,800 homes, resulting in a reduction of more than 2,300 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

RO Energy, the company behind the scheme, will own the solar park asset and trade the power generated from it.

Edward Rowlandson, RO group managing director, said: “We are incredibly proud to be launching a clean energy company, which reflects our group commitment to helping shape a more sustainable future and reducing our carbon footprint. The launch comes at a time when the UK is looking to rely on renewables more than ever for a multitude of environmental, economic, and geopolitical reasons. Although still very modest in size this initiative complements other group wide sustainability initiatives.

“Once built, our new facility at Potash Farm is expected to generate enough electricity for more than 1,800 homes, resulting in a reduction of more than 2,300 tonnes of carbon emissions per year. It will therefore constitute a very tangible and significant commitment to our Group’s wider carbon reduction strategy and we hope to grow the business over time.”

The launch of RO Energy is part of a wider commitment to ensure that the Group acts responsibly in managing its ESG impact (environmental, social, and governance practices). This includes the use of companies like Green Zone, which offers commercial cleaning solutions with sustainability at the core and without the need for chemicals that harm the planet, and Element Four, a specialist sustainability and wellbeing consultancy.

Mr Rowlandson added: “The Group provides substantial support to local community charitable projects and causes, and we place an important emphasis on integrity throughout our businesses with a rigorous approach to health and safety and ethical business practices.