Grand reopening: The Attimore Hall in Hertfordshire shines with a bold new look

Featuring a fresher, more modern design, the makeover has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

A revamped bar, stylish soft furnishings, enlarged dining space and a refreshed and rejuvenated beer garden and conservatory area are some of the recent changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

There will also be a portable ramp added at the rear of the garden to ensure easy access to the pub and garden area for all guests. The addition of the ramp is part of the Attimore’s commitment to ensure every guest feels at home during their visit.

Serving up great quality food, The Attimore Hall offers a great value fixed price menu with three courses available for£13.29 from 12pm – 5pm, Monday – Friday and £16.49 after 5pm, Monday – Friday.

But that’s not all — the pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new, delicious dishes, including Grilled Seabass Fillets, Maple Glazed Belly Pork and Fisherman’s Catch. There is also a fixed price Sunday lunch menu with up to three courses available, including the classic pub roast, with guests able to add a three sides bundle of Cauliflower Cheese, Stuffing Wrapped in Bacon and Yorkshire Puddings.

The Attimore Hall also holds a Wednesday Curry Night with all your favourite curry dishes from 5pm. Guests can begin the evening with a starter of either Gunpowder Potato Samosas or Tandoori Chicken. Or they can enjoy any two Curry Night starters or sides, including delicious sides of Tarka Dahl, Onion Bhajis and Bombay Potatoes.

There is also a selection of main curry dishes to choose from including the tender-cooked Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb Jalfrezi, or the vegan Roasted Cauliflower Dopiaza.

In addition to the updated food menu Asahi lager and Thatcher's Cider are also being introduced. These crisp, refreshing drinks are the perfect addition to any meal and are just one of the many drinks available from The Attimore Hall’s well-stocked bar along with signature cocktails including the Ember Inns favourite Pink Paloma, and red and white wines including 19 Crimes and Cooper’s Select Blend.

The Attimore Hall also has a range of great offers available including Cask Club from Monday – Thursdays with £1 off all cask ales. As well as 4 shots for £12.50 which is available Monday – Sunday after 5pm.

The pub is also bringing back by popular demand their Wednesday night quiz which starts at 8pm.

Located in Welwyn Garden City, The Attimore Hall is a great place for families to eat, drink, and relax after a long day spent exploring Mill Green Golf Club, Stanborough Park or visiting Hawthorne Theatre.

Originally The Attimore Hall was a fruit farm before being converted to a pub in July 1986 and becoming an Ember Inns in 2002.

Jacqui Faithfull, General Manager at The Attimore Hall, said: “We are delighted to invite both our regulars and new visitors to experience the fresh new look of The Attimore Hall while still enjoying the familiar, cosy atmosphere that makes our pub special.”

“The Attimore may have had a face lift but it’s still the warm and inviting pub locals know and love with the same friendly, dedicated team and relaxed atmosphere they’ve come to expect. We hope they will love the new look Attimore just as much as we do.”

Four-legged friends are also welcome at The Attimore Hall as the pub has a dog-friendly area in the bar and beer garden. Though owners are asked to always keep their dogs on a lead during their visit but there is water, and dog treats available on request to ensure dogs are as comfortable as their owners while visiting.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look The Attimore Hall please visit their website.