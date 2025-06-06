From circuits to sidelines, Danbro Electrical Services Limited donates a vital charge to Berkhamsted FE with life-saving defibrillator installation

The directors at Danbro chose Berkhamsted Football Club to support with a new defibrillator after running a campaign on social media to find a local football club to support in 2025 with their annual giveaway of a defibrillator.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is their second donation since launching the initiative in 2024. All of Danbro’s Directors either play or have played football at some point, with one of the directors still playing at a semi-professional level, so supporting local football clubs sparked their interest.

On 6th May 2025, one of the electricians from Danbro installed the new defibrillator on an external wall of the clubhouse, within easy access to the grounds and the local community near Berkhamsted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are, on average, 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK every year, and fewer than 1 in 10 survive. In cases of sudden cardiac arrest, immediate CPR and the use of a defibrillator (AED) significantly increase the chances of survival, and every minute matters.

Danbro electrical apprentice helping on the installation of the defibrillator

Don’t be scared, it's simple to use! The publicly accessible machines provide instructions as soon as they are switched on and talk the user through how to use the machine.

Danbro register the defibrillator with The Circuit, which now has over 106,700 defibrillators registered across the UK, making it easy to find one in an emergency. This defibrillator will help to save lives in Berkhamsted from the moment it goes live on 6th May.

The club were thrilled to have been selected for this donation from Danbro and Paul Russell, a director at the club said “It's very important to Berkhamsted FC that we're part of the town's community and this opportunity to host a Danbro defibrillator is another contribution to that Berko community. We always have a defibrillator pitchside during matches for our players, and now we have another at the club available to supporters and everyone in the town. We're delighted with this partnership." Here is a photo of our winning BFC Ladies Team next to our new defibrillator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Moon, one of the directors from Danbro Electrical, met with Paul Russell from Berkhamsted FC and said “they were a perfect fit for this initiative, with over 750 match attendees each week watching their games. With the most recent data suggesting that 12 young people die from Sudden Cardiac Arrest every week in the UK, this machine has the potential to save more lives locally.”