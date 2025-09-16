From boardroom to baby massage: local mum swaps corporate career for baby bonding

Local mum-of-two, Charlotte Pinnuck, is leaving behind her corporate career to start something of her own – Basking Babies. This new venture will see her offering baby massage, baby yoga and reflexology classes, as well as pregnancy and nurture circles to the parents and little ones of Bishop’s Stortford.

Drawing on her own experience of finding comfort, connection and confidence through attending Basking Babies classes with her youngest son, Charlotte is passionate about creating that same safe, supportive space for other local parents. Her classes will give parents the chance to bond with their babies while also building friendships and enjoying some much-needed downtime.

“I used to work in project management, and while I loved it, there was very little room for connection or personal touch. When my youngest son was born, I attended Basking Babies classes, and it was a game-changer.

"I was able to slow down, bond with my baby, and connect with other mums – something I missed out on when my eldest was born during the pandemic. I found such calm in the chaos of having a newborn and a toddler. I knew I wanted to bring that same feeling to other parents,” said Charlotte.

Charlotte Pinnuk

Charlotte’s classes are all about creating more than just a chance to bond with your baby, but also for creating a supportive environment where parents can take a moment for themselves, share experiences and build friendships. By combining baby massage, yoga, support circles and reflexology, Charlotte offers a holistic approach that nurtures both parent and child, helping families feel connected, confident and cared for.

"I’ve always loved empowering women and creating spaces where they can have open, no-judgement conversations. When I experienced Basking Babies myself, I realised just how important it is for parents to have a calm, welcoming environment where they can bond with their babies while also connecting with other parents going through the same stage of life. That inspired me to launch my own classes, so I could offer that same sense of support and community.

“It’s been amazing to watch friendships grow over just one term. Parents who were quiet and reserved in week one are now arranging lunch dates, visiting each other at home and really building their own networks of support. Seeing that unfold reminds me why I made the change from the corporate world to running my own business.

"My children are a huge motivation for me too – they inspire me every day to show that it’s possible to work hard, be kind, hold onto your values, and that it’s never too late to change your path and follow something you’re passionate about,” added Charlotte.

And Charlotte is just getting started! She’s excited to welcome even more local parents into her Basking Babies family, where snuggles, support, and community are always front and centre. Her journey from corporate life to running her own baby classes is a testament to the power of following your passion, and Charlotte is excited to see the friendships, bonds and memories that will continue to blossom in her classes for years to come.

For further information about Basking Babies, visit the website.