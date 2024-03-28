Friends who quit their day jobs to start Hertfordshire business turn over £4 million in two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard Blane of Hertford founded Amazing Lofts in 2022 as the cost-of-living crisis started to bite with co-owners Kevin Baker and Neal Thorne.

The trio started with £5,000, one storage container and a van they hired to complete jobs independently as and when they came in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the firm employs over 35 staff, completes more than 250 jobs per month and has its own distribution centre in Watford with the team’s operation stretching from Yorkshire in the north to Devon in the south.

National World

After generating more than £1 million in year one, and tripling their turnover in year two, Richard described Amazing Lofts as a huge leap of faith which has paid off.

“We saw an opportunity and grasped it with both hands,” said Richard. “Our friends and family thought we were crazy and some told us not to do it, but we had confidence behind our vision.

“If you have faith in your product and the team around you, back yourself and go for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent poll of 2,000 homeowners by EDF Energy revealed 30 per cent had never entered their loft.

Fears of falling, dirt, poor lighting and spiders are among the reasons people avoid our forgotten storage haven. And, recent government figures show over one third of homes with lofts have no, or insufficient, loft insulation.

Richard said most jobs carried out by Amazing Lofts take less than a day and can save hundreds of pounds each year on heating bills.

“We’re a nation of hoarders,” said Richard. “We go to excessive lengths to make our homes have that feel of warmth but too often forget the area with so much potential – our lofts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re often neglected and forgotten which is where we help. We insulate lofts which helps reduce energy bills and provide storage space, so it’s a win, win.

“Most jobs are finished within a day. Our technicians are fully qualified, insured and DBS checked too with works coming with a lifetime guarantee.”

Already, Amazing Lofts’ client base extends to Oxford University where the team worked at the historic Wadham College – once attended by Sir Christopher Wren.

“Our first two years trading have gone way beyond what we imagined to be possible,” said Richard. “We want to be the market leader for sustainable loft solutions and make a real difference to the homes of our customers.