Forterra goes full throttle on donation to Kaotic Angel Foundation

Through its Community Fund, building products manufacturer Forterra has recently made a £1,000 donation to Kaotic Angel Foundation, a motorcycle club (LEMC) charity made up of serving and former front line first responders and military based in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

The Kaotic Angels LEMC club began in the United States before travelling across the pond in 2020 to form the UK Nomads. The UK Nomads founded the Kaotic Angel Foundation, a registered charity in 2022 to serve local communities by providing food and support to those struggling with the cost of living.

Forterra’s donation has gone towards funding a new van to aid the group’s Food Angels in collecting larger quantities of food and reduce wastage from local suppliers and supermarkets. After the previous van reached the end of its useful life, volunteers had to collect the assortment of food in their cars which meant the amount was limited, so the van will now enable the group to collect more food to help more families.

The food selection, usually a mix of items depending on availability, includes donations of a large quantity of vegetables to help families in need maintain a healthy diet, and it’s made available to the local community via three food stations across Hertfordshire that often cater for up to 250 families a week. They also deliver food to a local school for parents to collect so they can provide meals for their children. Any food not suitable for human consumption is donated to an animal rescue farm.

Forterra - New Kaotic Angel Foundation Van

Slava Budin, Treasurer at Kaotic Angel Foundation, said, “We are so grateful to Forterra for their generous donation. With plans to grow and serve more communities we can’t stress enough how vital the van is to continue to collect food for the food stations and reduce the carbon footprint of excess food waste. It’s wonderful to see we can fulfil our promise to keep providing for those in need.”

Adam Smith, Commercial Director at Forterra, said, “We are pleased we can help the Kaotic Angel Foundation continue to deliver meals to those in need. Forterra is proud to support the important work of charities which provide essential services in the communities they serve.”

The Forterra Community Fund gives charities, clubs, groups and societies the opportunity to apply for funding or building products to be used in projects that make a positive contribution to their local community.