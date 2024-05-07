Film & TV Memorabilia Auction House - Propstore - achieves a King's Award for Enterprise 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Propstore is one of 252 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise. Announced today (Monday 6 May), Propstore has been recognised for its excellence in international trade. A total of 257 Awards are made with five companies being recognised with two Awards.

Employing 29 people in the UK, Propstore was founded in 1998 in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire. The company provides movie fans and collectors with artefacts, props, costumes and other ephemera used to create motion pictures and television shows, from cult favourites to major studio blockbusters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent years, Propstore has expanded beyond film memorabilia, hosting cinema poster auctions and achieving record results with their Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auctions with the addition of music content. Propstore also sells to institutions, museums and archives to ensure that items once seen as waste and a by-product of the filmmaking process are now collected, archived and displayed as artefacts with intrinsic value.

Anthony Daniel’s personal C-3PO Head from Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Propstore hold their major annual Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction each year at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London. The auction has seen thousands of incredible movie artefacts go under the hammer, with highlights including Anthony Daniel’s personal C-3PO Head from Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) which sold for £687,500 (inc. Buyer’s Premium) last year, Indiana Jones' (Harrison Ford) Signature Fedora from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) which sold for £393,600 (inc. Buyer’s Premium) in 2018 and Andy Dufresne's (Tim Robbins) Screen-matched Rockhammer Bible from The Shawshank Redemption (1994) which sold for a phenomenal £387,500 (inc. Buyer’s Premium) in 2022.

Stephen Lane, CEO and Founder of Propstore, commented on the award: “We are incredibly grateful and deeply honoured to be among the distinguished recipients of the King's Award for Enterprise.

"This recognition for excellence in international trade further validates Propstore’s commitment to delivering exceptional service on a global scale. Winning the Queen's Award in 2020 was a tremendous achievement for us and we are truly humbled to receive this prestigious honour once again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Applications for King’s Awards for Enterprise 2025 opened on His Majesty The King’s Coronation, 6th May 2024.