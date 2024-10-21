Female founder's Hertfordshire marketing agency clinches top SME Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a significant boost for female entrepreneurship, Hemel Hempstead-based branding and design agency Creative Stripes has been crowned Best Enterprising Business at the prestigious Chamber of Conscience SME Hertfordshire Business Awards.

The win comes as the marketing industry sees a shift towards long-term brand building, according to the recent IPA Bellwether Report.

Founded by businesswoman Lydia Berman, Creative Stripes has made a name for itself with its innovative approach to marketing and design. The company, which celebrated its fifth anniversary this year, has been recognised for its commitment to supporting fast-growth local businesses and its focus on neurodiversity in entrepreneurship.

"We won on our fifth anniversary, so this is a brilliant birthday present," said Berman. "Regional and local awards play a key role in fostering entrepreneurship in the UK, helping businesses like ours grow and reinvest. Their support enables us to take risks and create jobs, which is vital for the local economy."

Creative Stripes' Lydia Berman

Creative Stripes stands out in the crowded marketing landscape with its unique offering of Mapper Cards, a visual tool designed to aid neurodiverse business leaders. This innovation is particularly significant given that approximately one in seven people in the UK are neurodiverse, and about 25% of CEOs are dyslexic.

The company's work extends beyond traditional marketing services. Creative Stripes has been lauded for its collaboration with Notting Hill Genesis in supporting aspiring entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. Additionally, the agency offers support to startups from the initial business idea stage, making marketing and business planning more accessible and affordable.

This regional win automatically propels Creative Stripes into the national finals, with the potential to be crowned a UK winner at the December 2024 ceremony at Wembley Stadium.

The timing of Creative Stripes' win is particularly noteworthy. The marketing industry is witnessing a shift in spending patterns, with businesses moving away from short-term discounts and offers towards longer-term brand building. The IPA Bellwether Report indicates that while short-term promotional spend remains important, brands are increasingly investing in creative brand storytelling, a strategy expected to yield long-term benefits.

Creative Stripes' Lydia Berman accepts the best SME Hertfordshire Business Award.

As Creative Stripes looks to the future, Berman remains committed to pushing the boundaries of traditional marketing agencies. With its tailored strategies catering to the diverse needs of entrepreneurs, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on the evolving marketing landscape.

The award, sponsored by Watford Borough Council, not only recognises Creative Stripes' past achievements but also sets the stage for potential national recognition. It serves as a testament to the innovative spirit driving SMEs in Hertfordshire and the wider UK business community.

For SMEs looking to enhance their brand presence and marketing strategies, Creative Stripes' success story offers valuable insights into the power of innovative, inclusive approaches in today's competitive business environment.