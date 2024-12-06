Family business awarded hat trick of ISO accreditations

Family-run construction business Neville Special Projects has been awarded three internationally recognised ISO accreditations, taking major steps forward in its business development and environmental agenda.

The business is now approved for ISO 45001 Occupational Health & Safety, ISO 9001 Quality Management and ISO 14001 Environmental Management, across all its project locations spanning Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire – all managed from the business’ Luton HQ.

All three accreditations are a huge step in the company’s journey to ensure high-quality craftsmanship, consistency and compliance is guaranteed across all its operations. Having harboured a reputation for quality, care and compassion across the entire Neville Trust Group of Companies for almost 150 years, the certification helps the team strengthen its position in the market for future projects.

Simon Last, Construction Director at Neville Special Projects, comments: “These accreditations have met one of our key objectives for this year, providing evidence of the team’s hard work and commitment to continually developing our business’ framework for quality.

L-R Ben Knight, Kelly Marshall, Mike Carpenter & Alan Gould

“The auditing process throughout has been rigorous, really testing our upgraded management systems and ensuring that our policies and practices exceed expectations alongside the team that operates them. So, we are delighted to have achieved not just one, but three accreditations.”

These universally acknowledged “gold” standards demonstrate Neville Special Projects’ dedication to reducing its environmental impact, guaranteeing the highest standard of health, safety and quality control across the business.

ISO provides a framework for organisations to continually improve their performance by demonstrating their commitment to quality. By adhering to these standards, businesses can ensure they are taking proactive measures to minimise their environmental footprint, comply with legal requirements and achieve environmental objectives.

Kelly Marshall, Best Practice & Construction Office Manager, at Neville Special Projects, comments: “Across our group of Companies, we’re focused on continually developing our management systems to ensure we are not only providing the best service to our customers, but we’re also progressing our environmental agenda.”

As a business dedicated to best practice, Neville Special Projects is Gas Safe Certified, approved by both the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), and members of the EB Safety Group. The team works alongside partner organisations to remain accountable, promoting the highest workplace consistency.

A part of Neville Trust, which also includes Neville Funerals and Neville Joinery, the business will be celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2025. The Trust works to develop and implement strong business frameworks to encourage a successful and collaborative working environment.