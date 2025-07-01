Families rate staff a top East of England home care provider for 7th time

Kirsty Sheena, owner of Right at Home Welwyn Hatfield & St Albans

Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield & St Albans has won an award for the seventh time as a Top 20 home care provider in the East of England.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 1,538 home care providers in the East of England and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the East of England received the award from the reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Sheena, owner of Right at Home Welwyn Hatfield & St Albans said: “When we received the news that we’d won the Top20 homecare.co.uk award for the seventh year running, I felt tears well up in my eyes. Not because of the number, or the title but because of what it represents. In the world of domiciliary home care, where every day is about giving without expecting anything in return, this kind of recognition touches something deeply personal.

“As the owner of a care business, I know that no award can ever fully capture the quiet moments our carers create: The hand held during a difficult conversation, The laughter shared over a cup of tea, The gentle reassurance offered late in the evening. "These are the things that never make headlines, but they’re the heartbeat of everything we do."

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase. According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

“People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield & St Albans has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the East of England.”

Kirsty Sheena added: “Winning this award for the seventh time isn’t about us being ‘the best’. It’s about being consistent, committed, and compassionate, year after year, person after person. It honours the dedication of our incredible team, many of whom have become like family to the people they support. "Their kindness, empathy, and strength are the real reasons we’ve been recognised.

"Each award feels like a thank you – not just to the business, but to the CarerGivers who give so much of themselves. It boosts morale, it validates their hard work, and most importantly, it reminds them that they are seen and appreciated.

"In a role that is often emotionally and physically exhausting, that kind of recognition matters more than people realise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It also brings comfort to the families who entrust their loved ones to us. In a sector built on trust, an award like this says, 'We care as if they were our own and we always will.' For those making difficult decisions about care, it gives reassurance that we hold ourselves to the highest possible standards.

“Seven awards may sound like a milestone, but to us, it’s simply a reflection of what we strive to give every single day: dignity, respect, and genuine human connection.

“With all my heart, thank you to all our staff, our Caregivers our clients, and every family who’s walked this journey with us. This award is yours too.”

To see Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield & St Albans reviews, click on: Right at Home (Welwyn, Hatfield & St Albans), Weltech Centre, Ridgeway, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 2AA | 48 Reviews