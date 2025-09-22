Falcon House Care Ltd sold to Sarocare Ltd

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is delighted to announce the successful sale of Falcon House Care Limited, a well-regarded residential care home for the elderly in Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire.

Falcon House operates from a substantial detached period property in a highly desirable location within the London commuter belt. Registered for 29 residents, the home provides care across 27 en-suite bedrooms and one twin bedroom. The spacious and inviting home has consistently achieved full occupancy, and holds a ‘Good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

The care home has been under the same ownership for almost 35 years and has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality care, support, and dignity to its residents. There is also potential to expand, with planning permission approved for additional rooms.

Following a competitive process of multiple offers, Falcon House Care Limited has been acquired by Sarocare Ltd, an experienced operator in residential nursing care facilities for the elderly and disabled.

With the client looking to retire, Asif Musa, Healthcare Deputy Sales Manager at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, successfully identified the ideal buyer to continue the care home’s strong legacy.

Speaking on the transaction, Asif Musa commented: “It has been a pleasure to support the sale of Falcon House Care Limited, a highly regarded care home with full occupancy and strong growth potential. I wish both the new owners and our client every success as they move into the next chapter.”

