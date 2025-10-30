Evolt Charging partners with CatStrap to bring robust and durable EV cable protection solution to the UK market

CatStrap

Hemel Hempstead based Evolt Charging, part of SWARCO Smart Charging, one of the UK’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging businesses, has announced a new agreement to become the exclusive UK distributor for CatStrap – EV Cable Protector, a robust protection system that is specifically designed to prevent EV charger cable theft.

Cable theft is a nationwide challenge that continues to affect all UK Charge Point Operators (CPOs), with hundreds of incidents of theft and vandalism reported within the last few years. Despite the relatively low resale value of the copper wiring within EV charging cables, each stolen cable can cost the CPO thousands to replace, as well as additional costs to increase security measures.

“Charger cable theft is affecting all UK CPOs, and every stolen cable comes with significant costs to replace and repair,” says Seamus O’Dwyer, Operations Performance Director at Evolt Charging. “It is a serious issue and one that has the potential to derail the EV charging roll out and undermine investment. Ultimately, we need EV chargers to be recognised as critical infrastructure to tackle this ongoing issue, and the industry will continue to call for this.

“But CPOs know they can’t wait for changes to be actioned and need to protect their infrastructure now. They are implementing preventive measures and protective solutions and the introduction of CatStrap to the UK market is intended to support this. It is a cost-effective measure which has already been proven in the US,” explains Seamus, “and will protect cables at charge points that EV drivers rely on every day.”

Already deployed across more than 1,000 charging stations worldwide, CatStrap combines dual steel materials in a proprietary armored sleeve design that successfully deters saws, cable cutters, and other handheld or powered cutting tools.

The CatStrap – EV Cable Protector is a robust protection system that features three layers of steel strip, four times harder than stainless steel, and aircraft-grade cable for superior theft protection. Evolt has undertaken rigorous testing of the CatStrap EV Cable Protector in real-world conditions, demonstrating its exceptional resistance to cutting and theft attempts. The system’s patented steel-layer movement frustrates even the most powerful cutting tools, keeping the cable 90% intact after up to three minutes of continuous cutting and resisting most handheld cutters as well as many industrial methods.

The systems Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) fibre sleeve with shape memory ensures flexibility and increased durability with minimal added weight. The CatStrap – EV Cable Protector can be quickly and simply installed to all tethered EV chargers and can be seamlessly integrated with existing cable management systems.

“We are committed to supporting CPOs with innovative and durable solutions that help to deter and prevent further cable theft”, Seamus continues. “We are pleased to have exclusively partnered with CatStrap to bring their innovative solution to the UK market.”

“We’re proud to partner with Evolt Charging to bring our EV Cable Protector technology to the UK,” said David Birsen, Vice President of CatStrap. “After protecting thousands of public chargers across North America in high-theft areas with virtually 100% success, we’re excited to extend that protection to UK operators. Evolt’s nationwide service capability, operational excellence, and expertise in charge point hardware make them the ideal partner to ensure consistent, high-quality installations and successful implementation of our products.”

Together, the companies aim to curb EV cable theft — securing public charging infrastructure and ensuring reliable access for UK drivers.