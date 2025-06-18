Empowering authentic leadership: Jenny Garrett on building inclusive workplaces

Jenny Garrett OBE is a celebrated leadership coach, author, and speaker based in Hertfordshire. With her award-winning work grounded in Hemel Hempstead, Jenny has spent over two decades helping individuals and organisations unlock their full potential by addressing systemic barriers and championing inclusive workplaces.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one of the UK’s most influential Diversity & Inclusion speakers, Jenny delivers keynotes that challenge bias, empower underrepresented voices, and foster authentic leadership. Her focus on intersectionality and workplace equity has earned her a well-deserved place among the leading Leadership speakers and Female motivational speakers of her generation.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Jenny shares the personal experiences that drive her work, her vision for inclusive leadership, and her practical advice for creating workplaces where everyone can thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q: Your advocacy for diversity and inclusion is well recognised. What personal experiences and values have shaped your commitment to creating fairer workplaces?

Jenny Garrett - The Champions Speakers Agency / The Motivational Speakers Agency

Jenny Garrett: Yeah, I think what fights me to fight for diversity and inclusion at work is really my core values. I have—I’ve always had—a core value around fairness. I’ve hated to see injustice, whether that was in the playground, in early career, in family—anywhere, really. I hate to see unfairness and I think that drives me.

But also, my experiences when I was in the corporate life and I experienced microaggressions and different experiences that held me back. And I also saw other people experience—whether that was bullying, whether that was racism, sexism, homophobia—I’ve seen all of these things. And I just don’t think we, in this day and age, should have this in our workplaces holding us back.

And I think my third reason is having a child. Really, having my daughter—wanting her to enter the world of work as a fair place, being on a level playing field, having an equity of opportunities. So, those are the three reasons why I am really driving for diversity and inclusion at work.

Q: Inclusive leadership is often cited as a business imperative—but how would you define it in practice, and what does it truly look like inside organisations?

Jenny Garrett - The Champions Speakers Agency

Jenny Garrett: Yeah, so inclusive leadership is about creating environments where everyone can thrive. But I think sometimes people think, what does that actually mean? I think it means that people don’t have to cover who they are to fit in. You know, that they can show up as themselves authentically, really embrace what makes them unique, and the organisation leverages that—the organisation uses that uniqueness, that difference, appreciates it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that means that the organisation becomes more agile, has better ideas, is able to compete better. So, when you’re an inclusive leader, you bring the best out of everyone. You unlock their potential, you allow them to be themselves, and you celebrate that.

Q: In your view, what practical steps can business leaders take to break down the barriers still holding many women back in the workplace?

Jenny Garrett: I think that business leaders can better empower their female employees by really considering what are the barriers to their success. So, really analysing the organisation—firstly, what’s getting in the way? Is it the way we work? Is it the inflexibility? Is it accessible to parents, people who want to be part-time, people who may take off some time for maternity leave?

So, understanding those barriers and obstacles and finding ways to remove them. I think also considering what the culture and the environment is like—are there microaggressions? Are women asked to make the tea, do all of the supportive roles? You know, are they the ones who are not considered as leaders but considered as followers or supporters of those leaders? Are they listened to in meetings? Are they interrupted?

So, understanding what’s going on in terms of microaggressions in the workplace as well. And I think also, for women, it’s about understanding what’s holding us back. Some of it is also within us. Psychologically, are we experiencing imposter syndrome because we’re in a male-dominated environment, so we’re not thinking that we’re good enough and we’re feeling like we have to work harder and longer than anyone else to be successful?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are we being assertive in the way that we communicate our needs and our ambitions? So, I think a lot of it is structural. I think some of it’s about our quality, behaviour, and I think a tiny bit of it is about us working on ourselves.

Q: When speaking at public engagements, what is the lasting impact you hope to have on your audiences—and how do you translate inspiration into action?

Jenny Garrett: People tell me what they take away from my public engagements is some practical inspiration. So, they’re inspired, they’re filled with ideas and motivation and inspiration—but it’s also very, very practical. It’s something that you can do tomorrow, it’s something that you can talk to someone about today.

And that’s really important to me. I’m a very pragmatic person. I don’t just want people to go away thinking that was great, I’m inspired—but also do something as a result. And it makes me happiest when I meet people who have done so.

This exclusive interview with Jenny Garrett was conducted by Chris Tompkins of The Motivational Speakers Agency.

For More Information: Champions Gender Equality Speakers