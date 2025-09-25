Eight Dacorum pubs feature in best-selling guide, released this week

The Good Beer Guide is the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) seminal publication featuring 4,500 of the UK’s best real ale pubs, in rural and urban areas.

Entries were curated from the highest scoring establishments on WhatPub, CAMRA’s public scoring portal. WhatPub allows all CAMRA members to put their local forward for awards and commendations, scoring their visits out of five based on beer quality and overall impression of each establishment. The Campaign for Real Ale is thought to be Europe’s largest consumer organisation, and was found in 1971 to promote real ale and protect pubs.

Dacorum entries were submitted by the local ‘Mid-Chilterns’ branch, which represents towns from both Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire. The branch’s Dacorum-based entries are as follows:

• The Bull, Berkhamsted

• The Crown, Berkhamsted

• The George Inn, Berkhamsted

• The Three Blackbirds, Boxmoor

• The Green Dragon, Flaunden

• The Full House, Hemel Hempstead

• The King’s Arms, Tring

• The Robin Hood, Tring

Jared Ward, Beer Sommelier and Chairman of the Mid-Chilterns branch, said: "For our branch to contribute to one of the nation’s favourite travel guides is a privilege. We are sure of the outstanding quality of our entries, and we can’t wait for discerning pub-goers to explore the gems in our locale.

“It is great to see regular guide nominees return to the publication, along with establishments under newer ownership, such as The Bull in Berkhamsted.

“The Good Beer Guide is unquestionably the best resource for exploring an area through its pubs and breweries, many of which make Hertfordshire so unique.

“Our branch has recently celebrated the recognition of real ale by the global Slow Food Movement, a campaign led by Dacorum members. On the international stage, CAMRA is hopeful too that Cask Beer will be put forward for UNESCO designation when nominations open next year. These Dacorum gems are living evidence that cask ale and pubs are cultural significant to our national identity - and deserve to be celebrated the world over.

Here’s to another fantastic edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide!”

CAMRA’s ‘Good Beer Guide 2026’ is out now, available in nationwide bookshops or direct online from the Campaign for Real Ale.

