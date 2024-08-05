Digital Marketing Intelligence survey results for Hemel businesses on LinkedIn

A series of recent LinkedIn surveys here provides local and UK businesses with valuable intelligence about marketing and advertising your company online in 2024.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes Marketing Ltd. recently surveyed over 4,000 CMOs, Heads of Marketing, Marketing Managers, and Directors on LinkedIn to supply useful insights about how to best market your business online.

Digital Marketing Agency Intelligence via LinkedIn

Thousands of senior marketing professionals have recently collated their global experiences, knowledge, and expertise in digital marketing to help advise local and national businesses about how best to promote their businesses online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digital Marketing Intelligence in 2024 via LinkedIn

This wisdom and marketing intel was gathered on LinkedIn over 12 months up until August 2024, with over 4,000 senior marketing professionals and business owners contributing.

This survey reveals practical and actionable business intelligence that most marketers and companies will find valuable.

In regards to marketing their business online:

91% - make most profits from Search, Affiliates and Social Media Marketing

80% - prefer fresh contact by work email or LinkedIn contact

58% - test new suppliers and service providers, mostly in Q1

71% - of companies find WordPress the best website platform to use

This survey was organised by Milton Keynes Marketing, a local SEO agency in Milton Keynes, as a friendly way of trying to help grow all types of local businesses online.

We hope you find some useful information for your business in this marketing intelligence survey.

You may also verify results directly on LinkedIn here.