Digital Marketing Intelligence survey results for Hemel businesses on LinkedIn
Milton Keynes Marketing Ltd. recently surveyed over 4,000 CMOs, Heads of Marketing, Marketing Managers, and Directors on LinkedIn to supply useful insights about how to best market your business online.
Digital Marketing Agency Intelligence via LinkedIn
Thousands of senior marketing professionals have recently collated their global experiences, knowledge, and expertise in digital marketing to help advise local and national businesses about how best to promote their businesses online.
This wisdom and marketing intel was gathered on LinkedIn over 12 months up until August 2024, with over 4,000 senior marketing professionals and business owners contributing.
This survey reveals practical and actionable business intelligence that most marketers and companies will find valuable.
In regards to marketing their business online:
-
91% - make most profits from Search, Affiliates and Social Media Marketing
-
80% - prefer fresh contact by work email or LinkedIn contact
-
58% - test new suppliers and service providers, mostly in Q1
-
71% - of companies find WordPress the best website platform to use
This survey was organised by Milton Keynes Marketing, a local SEO agency in Milton Keynes, as a friendly way of trying to help grow all types of local businesses online.
We hope you find some useful information for your business in this marketing intelligence survey.
You may also verify results directly on LinkedIn here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.