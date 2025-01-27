Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A property developer has confirmed the purchase of vacant units in Berkhamsted High Street that were formerly used as a cafe.

Sorbon Estates has purchased the former site of Costa Coffee in Berkhamsted High Street and announced plans to refurbish the disused property.

The specialist company now owns 162-166 High Street, having previously purchased 168-192 High Street in 2023.

In total, the area owned by the property company covers 1.5 acres and includes Boots, Superdrug, Waterstones and FatFace shops.

Sorbon Estates says it plans to complete a full refurbishment of the property and make substantial improvements to the building. These include: upgrading the elevations, adding two new upper floors and a rear extension, some of these units will be transformed into residential areas.

Mark Allaway, Director at Sorbon Estates said: "We are greatly encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive response from the local community to our

existing development plans, as shown in the recent public consultation. We are therefore delighted to have acquired this new property and are pleased to be able to incorporate it into our plans.

“As long-term investors in the town, we are committed to maintaining Berkhamsted’s reputation as a desirable place to live, shop and dine. We look forward to showcasing our plans for the next stage of the development.”

Sorbon Estates says it will soon be submitting official plans for the area and encourages residents to check a dedicated website to find out more.

Key aspects of the group’s overall plan include creating a new car park for shoppers, landscaped public spaces, and refurbishing the shops currently operating within the area.

Sorbon Estates says the apartments it hopes to build on the High Street will be of a ‘contemporary’ style.