Daniel Faron crowned Rising Star at JTL Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hemel Hempstead apprentice Daniel Faron has been announced as the Western Regional Rising Star at the JTL Regional Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel, who is completing his electrical apprenticeship with JTL and employed by Kingson Electrical Ltd, has been recognised for his technical excellence, commitment to learning and the contribution he has made both on-site and in training. JTL’s prestigious National Apprenticeship Awards 2025 will take place on Wednesday 11th June at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, crowning national winners and showcasing the incredible achievements of JTL apprentices, tutors, training officers and employers.

The JTL National Awards are a flagship event celebrating outstanding apprentices in the electrical and plumbing trades. The 2025 ceremony will honour individuals in key categories, including the newly introduced Rising Star of the Year which recognises apprentices who are showing great promise at an early stage in their learning journey, as well as Electrical Apprentice of the Year and Mechanical Engineering Services Apprentice of the Year (Plumbing) with Daniel representing the West of England in the national final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards form part of JTL’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent and supporting skills development in the building services engineering sector. With over 8,000 learners and partnerships with more than 3,800 businesses, JTL is one of the largest training providers in England and Wales. As an Independent Training Provider, JTL is playing a crucial role in addressing skills shortages while preparing the next generation of skilled professionals to meet evolving industry needs such as renewable technologies and advanced infrastructure.

Daniel was presented with the award by JTL CEO, Chris Claydon (left), and Operations Director, Clair Bradley (right).

Daniel said:

“I’m incredibly proud to be named a regional winner – it’s a fantastic way to celebrate all the hard work that’s gone into my apprenticeship so far. I’ve gained not only valuable skills but real confidence in the workplace thanks to JTL. Huge thanks go to my Tutor, Training Officer and employer for backing me throughout the journey. I’m excited to head to Leeds and represent our region alongside the other finalists.”

Julian Hobbs, Project Manar at Kingson Electrical Ltd, added:

“We’re delighted to have Daniel as part of our team. Watching his enthusiasm for learning and progress as a professional has been incredibly rewarding. This award is a fantastic recognition of his commitment and potential. We are proud to continue supporting Daniel during his apprenticeship.”

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Daniel represents the future of our industry – highly skilled, exceptionally driven and eager to make an impact. His skills, determination and achievements highlight the value of high-quality apprenticeship training. We look forward to celebrating his success and that of all our finalists in June.”