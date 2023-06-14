Dacorum's Den returns as council offers businesses the chance to win grant

Dacorum's Den is returning offering businesses a chance to win a grant from the local authority.

Dacorum Borough Council's version of the long-running television series offers organisations the chance to claim £1,000.

Now in its tenth year more than £90,000 has been awarded via the scheme, helping to create additional jobs in the borough.

Dacorum's Den 2022 winners, photo from Stephen Martin Kitchener

Dacorum’s Den is aimed at individuals and businesses who have:

• less than 10 employees and under £500,000 turnover

• have a great business idea

• are keen to expand their business in Dacorum

Applications are now open until Friday 1 September 2023.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to put their ideas before a panel of judges, led by Hemel Hempstead's MP, Sir Mike Penning.

The MP said: “Dacorum’s Den is one of the highlights of my year. It is fascinating to meet new entrepreneurs and learn about their fledgling businesses. This year is the 10th anniversary and I am very proud that it has been such a great success and enables larger corporations to support small local businesses.

“Many times I have visited a local business that benefited from Dacorum’s Den when they first started up. This is just one of several innovative initiatives that Dacorum Borough Council offers to support local businesses to help them grow and thrive.”

Dacorum Borough Council Leader, Councillor Ron Tindall, said: “Dacorum’s Den is an excellent opportunity for anyone with a great business idea to get on the first step of the business ladder and bring their concept into reality. Funding can be a real barrier to business growth or for new start-ups to gain momentum, so a cash injection can be the helping hand to unlocking future potential.”

Lucy Baker owner of Shaggy ‘n’ Chic dog groomers, who won a grant in 2022, said, “The funding Dacorum’s Den provided has been such a relief for me - there’s no way I could have bought the new dog bath without it. In turn, the new bath will dramatically reduce the electricity usage therefore saving me money in the long run - this is so important for us right now as the bills have increased by 500%! The whole Dacorum’s Den experience was invaluable to me - it gave me a much needed boost to keep going with my business and to always strive for more.”

This year the event is sponsored by Sopra Steria, Epson, Abode Bed and Beeches Group.

Winners will also receive free coaching from Action Coach and Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors membership.

Applications for this year’s competition can be made by emailing the council here.

Last year eight businesses received funding from the council, Business ideas that were supported included: solar panel advisers, cake makers and a children’s theatre company.