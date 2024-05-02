Dacorum is the place to dine after two venues win coveted lifestyle crowns
Fine dining is on the menu in Dacorum after two independent establishments bagged coveted regional awards.
The venues earned their crowns from regional lifestyle awards Muddy Stilettos which celebrates independent businesses voted for by cosmopolitan winers and diners.
Daisy and Co in Berkhamsted bagged the ‘Best Casual Dining’ award. The high street venue describes itself as ‘vintage chic dining’, offering all things breakfast, lunch and brunch.
Meanwhile Crockers Tring took the ‘Best Restaurant’ title. The British cuisine restaurant on Tring High Street serves up the best of fine dining, including tasting menus and a cosy cellar bar.
The businesses, along with winners from the other Muddy counties, will automatically go through to the 2024 National Awards and five businesses in each category will be picked by the Muddy Stilettos Editors to go through to the National Finals, with the ‘Best of the Best’ Winners crowned in July.