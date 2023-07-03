Dacorum Borough Council launches Dacorum’s Den 2023 with the chance to win £1,000 grant​​​​​​​

Budding entrepreneurs have the chance to get a head start in business by pitching for up to a £1,000 grant from Dacorum’s Den.

The Dacorum Borough Council initiative, based on the popular TV series Dragon’s Den, is a grant giving initiative to help local small businesses develop and grow.

Now in its tenth year the scheme has seen more than £90,000 awarded to over 70 local businesses, creating additional jobs within the borough.

The winners of Dacorum’s Den 2023

> less than 10 employees and under £500,000 turnover

> have a great business idea

> are keen to expand their business in Dacorum.

Sponsored by local businesses, applications are open until Friday, September 1. Those shortlisted will be invited to put their ideas before a panel of judges, led by Mike Penning MP for Hemel Hempstead, who will hear their pitch and decide whether or not to award the grant.

Mr Penning said: “Dacorum’s Den is one of the highlights of my year. It is fascinating to meet new entrepreneurs and learn about their fledgling businesses. This year is the 10th anniversary and I am very proud that it has been such a great success and enables larger corporations to support small local businesses.

"Many times I have visited a local business that benefited from Dacorum’s Den when they first started up. This is just one of several innovative initiatives that Dacorum Borough Council offers to support local businesses to help them grow and thrive.”

Councillor Ron Tindall, Leader of Dacorum Borough Council said: “Dacorum’s Den is an excellent opportunity for anyone with a great business idea to get on the first step of the business ladder and bring their concept into reality. Funding can be a real barrier to business growth or for new start-ups to gain momentum, so a cash injection can be the helping hand to unlocking future potential.”

This year’s sponsors are Sopra Steria, Epson, Abode Bed and Beeches Group, and winners will also receive free coaching from Action Coach and Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors membership.

Dacorum’s Den 2023 is a fantastic opportunity for anyone with a business idea to get a helping hand into making it reality, or for existing small companies to grow and adapt their business models to unlock future potential.

Lucy Baker owner of Shaggy ‘n’ Chic dog groomers, who won a grant in 2022, said, “The funding Dacorum’s Den provided has been such a relief for me – there’s no way I could have bought the new dog bath without it. In turn, the new bath will dramatically reduce the electricity usage therefore saving me money in the long run – this is so important for us right now as the bills have increased by 500%! The whole Dacorum’s Den experience was invaluable to me – it gave me a much needed boost to keep going with my business and to always strive for more.”

