Creative Stripes wins Gold for Best Enterprising Business at the SME Hertfordshire Business Awards

Left to right JJohn Darin, Lydia Berman, Amanda Grimston, Lee Partridge.

Hertfordshire-based brand and marketing agency, Creative Stripes, has been honoured with the Gold Award for Best Enterprising Business at the SME Hertfordshire Business Awards - marking an exceptional second consecutive year of recognition.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating industrious, hardworking and enterprising businesses nationwide, Creative Stripes received the accolade for its entrepreneurial, multi-faceted approach to marketing, innovation and commitment to giving back to the business community.

As well as their award-winning agency work, growing businesses through solid strategy and creative design solutions, Creative Stripes is also home to Mapper Cards - a series of visual planning aids designed for neurodiverse and visually-oriented individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brainchild of Creative Stripes founder, Lydia Berman, Mapper Cards are affordable, visual planning aids, born from Lydia’s personal experience with dyslexia and ADHD. Covering a range of business topics, including social media, marketing, ideas development and website planning, they are dyslexia-friendly and particularly suited to neurodiverse minds, who often find visual and physical content easier to retain and digest than intangible, digital content.

In addition to Mapper Cards, Lydia also launched the Support Hub Directory, a unique centralised platform designed to simplify finding disability-friendly equipment, support, software, and hardware. Having personally struggled to find vital resources while a recipient of the Access to Work grant, Lydia recognized the urgent need for a single, comprehensive directory. Launched in December 2024, the platform connects users with Access to Work support providers and organisations offering products and services for a wide range of disabilities. It has already received wide endorsement from both charities and businesses.

Lydia Berman, Founder of Creative Stripes, commented: “​​We’re honoured to win Gold for Best Enterprising Business for the second year running. At Creative Stripes, we’re passionate about blending strategy and creativity to deliver real results for our clients - and it’s exciting to extend that support even further through initiatives like Mapper Cards and Support Hub Directory.”

Founded in 2019 by Lydia Berman, an accredited business strategist with over 25 years of industry experience, Creative Stripes helps businesses grow by bringing their brands, products, and services to life through a combination of strategic insight and creative design solutions. Their services extend beyond traditional projects, proudly supporting startups through Virgin StartUp, Enterprise Nation, university initiatives, in addition to mentoring young and vulnerable adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SME Hertfordshire Business Awards celebrate the county’s most enterprising and innovative businesses, recognising exceptional achievement across a wide range of sectors. Creative Stripes’ consecutive Gold win highlights the agency’s consistent excellence in supporting businesses to thrive through strategic brand and marketing solutions.