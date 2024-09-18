Countryside Elizabethan property with annex hits the market in Tring valued at £3m

Savills is selling an Elizabethan property which has an accompanying annex located in Hemp Lane, Wigginton.

A new owner will inherit a home that covers 3,000 sq ft and has 1.89 acres of land. Previously the home was used as a tea room for visitors of the nearby Champneys Health Resort.

Other key features include the home’s gardens and grounds, plus the village’s picturesque countryside surroundings.

Located on the hilltop of the Chilterns, the building has also been granted grade II listed status.

A Savills spokesperson said of the home: “Nestled within the popular Chilterns village of Wigginton, this quintessentially English country home dates back to the Elizabethan era. Sensitive extensions and remodelling have created a property that epitomises everything so very special about idyllic Chilterns living.”

Property experts have dated the earliest parts of the home back to the 16th century with Georgian details added to the property in the 18th century. It has since been modernised and the two-storey barn that comes with the home was created in the noughties.

The home has three bathrooms, four reception rooms and five bedrooms.

To take a closer look at the newly up for sale home, you can click through the below gallery:

Living room One of the property's sitting rooms, for 20 years the home was used as a tea room for a popular health resort.

Barn The two-storey barn offers additional entertaining space, and could be used as an annex or home gym.

Garden Savills says the property is set within glorious gardens and grounds approaching two acres, combining both traditional formal country garden rooms, expansive lawns and hidden walks through small copses.

Kitchen Savills says the kitchen has an abundance of natural light from a large roof light, having been recently extended. With a beautiful and contemporary design it is fitted with an extensive range of wall and base mounted units, new built-in appliances and a matching island with breakfast bar.