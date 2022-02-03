Valentine's Day gift ideas: Hemel Hempstead shopping centre reveals its top picks

The Marlowes reveals some top picks for February 14

By Reporter
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 2:59 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 3:00 pm

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, The Marlowes shopping centre in Hemel Hempstead has revealed some of its top picks for gifts for your loved-one.

There are a wide variety of gifts, and even a dine-in for two option.

Scroll through the gallery to see The Marlowes shopping centre's top picks for Valentines Day.

1. M&S

The Loved Up Dine In Menu £20. Includes a starter, a main, a side, a dessert and bottle of fizz or wine or a box of chocolates all for just £20.

Photo: The Marlowes

2. Warren James

Silver Open Heart Necklace £12.99. This stylish Sterling Silver Natalia heart necklace is a perfect example of elegant simplicity.

Photo: The Marlowes

3. M&S

Dozen Red Roses Bouquet £40

Photo: The Marlowes

4. Cake Box

A wide selection of romantic, heart shaped cakes also egg free! £26

Photo: The Marlowes

Hemel Hempstead
