Valentine's Day gift ideas: Hemel Hempstead shopping centre reveals its top picks

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, The Marlowes shopping centre in Hemel Hempstead has revealed some of its top picks for gifts for your loved-one.
There are a wide variety of gifts, and even a dine-in for two option.
The Marlowes shopping centre's top picks for Valentines Day.
1. M&S
The Loved Up Dine In Menu £20. Includes a starter, a main, a side, a dessert and bottle of fizz or wine or a box of chocolates all for just £20.
2. Warren James
Silver Open Heart Necklace £12.99. This stylish Sterling Silver Natalia heart necklace is a perfect example of elegant simplicity.
3. M&S
Dozen Red Roses Bouquet £40
4. Cake Box
A wide selection of romantic, heart shaped cakes also egg free! £26
