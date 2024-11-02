You could be sitting on a life-changing lottery win and not even know it 🎟️

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many lottery prizes go unclaimed, with winners having just six months to collect their winnings

You could be unknowingly holding a winning ticket in your wallet, purse or online account

Prizes of £500 or less can be claimed in-store, while higher amounts require online claims or a phone call

Current unclaimed prizes include multiple £1 million Euromillions tickets and a £350,000 Lotto HotPicks ticket

Check the list of unclaimed tickets to see if you’re a lucky winner!

Countless people dream of winning big in the National Lottery, but what if you’re already a winner and just don’t know it?

It’s surprising how often lottery prizes go unclaimed. Winners usually have up to six months to collect their winnings, yet some lucky tickets are overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a chance you could have a winning ticket right now - perhaps it’s stashed in your wallet, hidden in a purse, or waiting in an online account - without you realising it.

Take a look at the list below to see if you might be one of the fortunate few with an unclaimed prize!

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo: Getty Images)

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A Millionaire Maker winner is out there, with this winning ticket having been drawn on 3 Septermber.

The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Lambeth - needs to claim it by 2 March 2025.

Euromillions - £1m

A second would-be millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on 4 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 2 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Metropolitan Borough of Bury.

Euromillions - £1m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third and final would-be millionaire is still ‘at large’. The draw in question took place on 18 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 16 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Swansea.

Lotto HotPicks - £350,000

A resident from Birmingham is sitting on over a quarter of a million pounds, with the winning numbers 7, 20, 33, 50, 51, 57 being drawn on 18 September. They have until 17 March 2025 to claim their winnings.

Lotto - £1m

The 31 August draw saw a ticket with the winning numbers 2, 3, 29, 45, 48, 52, and Bonus 54 scoop a £1 million prize. The ticket was purchased in the London Borough of Bromley. The holder has until 27 February 2025 to claim.

Have you checked your tickets yet? Don’t miss out on the chance to claim your winnings! We’d love to hear from you - share your thoughts, stories or any winning experiences in the comments section.