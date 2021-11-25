Tring museum recognised at Hertfordshire Business and Community Awards

The Natural History Museum in Tring was one of the businesses recognised at a recent awards night celebrating businesses in Hertfordshire.

Little Ankle Biters Herts - the online family guide - hosted their first business and community awards evening on Friday, November 12, to announce the winners of the first ever Little Ankle Biters Herts Awards 2021.

The event was attended by over 100 guests including finalists, sponsors and friends.

This year was the first in what will become an annual search for the county’s most popular local family friendly businesses, where the Little Ankle Biters team have asked the public to vote and honour individuals and organisations who have made an extraordinary impact in their community especially those who have adapted during the covid-19 pandemic.

There were 17 categories in total, all created to shine a light on the talented and hardworking people behind Hertfordshire’s family friendly community.

They included Best Children’s Activity Class, Best Place to Eat, Best New Business, Best Community Spirit and Mumprenuer of the Year to name a few.

Little Ankle Biters Hertfordshire is a free website and social platform for every member of the family providing trusted reviews of the best activity clubs, days out, classes and child friendly pubs and restaurants, all supported by great tips and advice about how to entertain kids across Hertfordshire.

Penny Joyner-Platt Owner and director of Little Ankle Biters Herts said: “The Little Ankle Biters Herts Awards evening was a wonderful and long-awaited event to celebrate every finalist after 9 months of delays and cancellations due to Covid.

“It was important to me to celebrate in person and not just a virtual event.

"Now, more than ever, people have rallied together, and individuals and businesses are performing inspirational acts and extraordinary endeavours to help our county, towns and villages.

"Last year was an enormous challenge for everyone – for parents and carers trying to keep a protective layer of positivity around our family unit, and for family friendly businesses that needed to adapt and change like a chameleon to ensure survival.

“The Little Ankle Biters Herts Awards were nominated and voted for by local people and we received over 80,000 visits to the website in two months and each category received between 50 to 120 nominations so the five finalists for each category should be incredibly proud to be amongst the top five in our county by a long way.”

The winner for the Little Ankle Biters Herts Awards 2021:

Best Museum in Hertfordshire

> Winner: Natural History Museum, Tring

Best Place to Eat in Hertfordshire

> Winner: Elephant and Castle Pub, Wheathampstead

Best Theatre in Hertfordshire

> Winner: Hertford Theatre, Hertford

Best Soft Play in Hertfordshire

> Winner: Parents Paradise, Watford

Best Children's Entertainer

> Winner: Parties with a Princess

Best Party Venue in Hertfordshire

> Winner: Parents Paradise, Watford

> Highly Commended: Gymboree Play and Music, St Albans

Best Party Supplier in Hertfordshire

> Winner: Paint Party By Rachel

> Highly Commended: Piped Blooms, St Albans

Best Sports Club in Hertfordshire

> Winner: Little Ruggers, North Hertfordshire

> Highly Commended: Little Gym, Harpenden

Best Children's Activity Class in Hertfordshire

> Winner: LMA Studios Dance School

> Highly Commended: Dance with Sophie

Best Family Attraction in Hertfordshire

> Winner: Cedars Nature Centre, Waltham Cross

Best Charity or Not For Profit in Hertfordshire

> Winner: Sopwell Community Trust, St Albans

Best Independent Business in Hertfordshire

> Winner: Midnight Blue Marketing, St Albans

Best Pregnancy Business in Hertfordshire

> Winner: Body Mechanix, Harpenden

Best New Business

> Winner: Bite Around the World , Hitchin

Best New Product/Service in Hertfordshire

> Winner: Sleep Time Consulting, St Albans

Mumprenuer of the Year

> Winner: Sarah Monte-Colombo, Hallmarked Design

> Highly Commended: Danielle Wallington, MilknBizz, St Albans

Best Community Spirit

> Winner: FizzBug, Harpenden