The Range hit with whopping £82k in fines and costs for rat infestation at popular Hemel Hempstead store

The Range has been hit with whopping £66,666 fine and nearly £16k in costs and victim surcharge for a rat infestation at its popular Hemel Hempstead store after pleading guilty to failing to comply with food hygiene legislation.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CDS (Superstores International Ltd), trading as The Range, was fined £66,666 at Luton Magistrates’ Court on 25 September 2025, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with food hygiene legislation.

It was also ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge, totalling £15,973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complaints from staff and customers about rats inside the store at Apsley Mills Retail Park were first received in autumn 2023.

The Range in Hemel Hempstead. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Dacorum Borough Council’s Food and Health and Safety team visited the store and worked with them to control an infestation of rats.

After further visits, officers found substantial evidence of a rat infestation and a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice was served, preventing the store from selling food due to an imminent risk to health. This notice was converted to a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order by a judge at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on 10 January 2024.

Following an investigation, it was decided to prosecute the company for failing to have adequate procedures in place to control pests and failing to keep food premises clean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted that, although they had procedures in place (including employing the services of a pest control company) these had been inadequate.

Stefania Horne, our Strategic Director for Neighbourhood Operations, said:

“Environmental Health Officers from the Food and Health and Safety team work tirelessly, conducting inspections and investigating complaints to ensure that premises comply with food hygiene legislation.

“In line with our Enforcement Policy, we will take action where required to secure compliance, including prosecution proceedings where necessary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the past 12 months, council officers carried out 694 inspections and food hygiene interventions across the borough to protect public health.

Before purchasing food from any establishment, residents can check a business' Food Hygiene Rating by visiting the Scores on the Doors website.