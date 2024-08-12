Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The company, which operated out of 34 John Lewis stores, has closed its shops immediately 🛠️

The Floor Room, reliant on collapsed retailer Carpetright, has gone into administration

The news has lead to immediate store closures, and nearly 200 employees have been made redundant

All of the business’ concessions and its flagship store on London’s Tottenham Court Road have shut down

The Floor Room's financial troubles were exacerbated by Carpetright’s collapse last month

Customers awaiting orders will not receive refunds; they are advised to contact their payment card providers

A flooring business which operated within 34 John Lewis department stores has entered administration. The Floor Room was heavily reliant on the now-defunct carpet retailer Carpetright, and its concessions and one flagship store on London’s Tottenham Court Road have now closed immediately. The administration has led to the loss of nearly 200 jobs across the UK. The Floor Room has appointed PwC as administrators.

As a result of the insolvency, 196 employees have been made redundant, including those at its shops, head office in Purfleet, Essex, and those providing in-home services, according to PwC.

Some staff in Purfleet will remain temporarily to assist with winding down the company's operations.

The Floor Room had 201 employees and traded out of John Lewis stores across the UK, selling and fitting premium flooring products as well as home furnishings.

Adam Seres, a joint administrator at PwC UK, explained that The Floor Room was heavily dependent on Carpetright for much of its trading infrastructure, and its financial situation made it impossible for the business to continue operating.

He added: “It is with sincere regret that this outcome has had to result in the redundancies of the majority of employees.

“We are committed to helping those affected and will work hard to ensure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible.

“We know this is an unsettling time for many of those affected, and want to thank all the staff for the support they have given the company in these difficult circumstances.”

Carpetright entered administration last month due to declining consumer demand. At the time of its insolvency, Carpetright employed 1,852 people and operated 273 stores across the UK.

Following Carpetright's collapse, its brand, intellectual property, 54 stores, and two warehouses were acquired by rival Tapi, while Bensons for Beds purchased 19 stores.

Despite these transactions, the fallout led to the closure of over 200 stores, and the immediate redundancy of 1,018 workers.

What can customers do?

Customers of The Floor Room who are waiting on orders they have placed or who have paid a deposit have been told they will not be given a refund as a result of the immediate closures.

PwC said it recommends customers contact their payment card provider about the possibility of obtaining a refund.

