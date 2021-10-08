Sushi Daily brings Japanese cuisine to Berkhamsted

Waitrose customers in Berkhamsted can tuck into some freshly handmade sushi thanks to Sushi Daily, which is set to open in the St John's Well Lane store today (Friday).

Providing a fresh alternative to grab-and-go convenience food, Sushi Daily offers an open kitchen experience where customers can watch artisans prepare their food with high-quality fresh ingredients.

The new counter will open just in time for the launch of Sushi Daily’s latest new products – a new vegetarian menu raising money for charity Action Against Hunger and a special two for £12 autumn promotion.

Veggie menu for Against Hunger, Duo Salmon and Chicken Gyoza

For every product sold from the vegetarian menu, 20p will be donated toward Action Against Hunger’s programme of planting vegetables in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Available all year round, the new menu showcases a selection of vegetarian delights priced at £8.95 including four veggie California makis, four veggie verde makis, four spicy veggie rolls, four veggie crunch rolls, two avocado makis and two cucumber makis.

The counter will also offer fresh and handmade sushi, including nigiri, sashimi, dragon rolls, maki and rolls.

Ian Roberts, managing director of Sushi Daily said: “We offer an array of handmade options for customers looking for a freshly prepared and convenient lunch, snack or picnic.

“With the increasing popularity of Japanese food across the UK, why not recreate that restaurant experience at home and treat yourself, safe in the knowledge that you’re also making a healthier choice than some of the go-to takeaway options?