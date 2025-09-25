Some UK cafés could disappear as the global coffee brand reshapes its store network ☕

A major coffee chain is planning to close some of its UK stores

The closures are part of a global review and cost-cutting measures

Exact locations and number of affected stores have not been disclosed

The chain still plans to open 80 new UK stores this year

Job impacts are possible, but specific numbers have not been shared

A major global coffee brand has is set to close a number of its UK stores following a review of its global coffeehouse network, raising questions for customers and staff alike.

Starbucks said the move comes as part of a wider strategy to streamline operations and focus on locations that meet customer expectations and are financially sustainable.

The company said in a statement: “We have conducted a review of our company-operated store portfolio with the goal of ensuring our stores are correctly located, generating appropriate levels of foot traffic and operating in the right formats.

“While we are still committed to opening 80 new stores in the UK and 150 across EMEA this financial year, some locations will close as a result of this portfolio review.”

While the closures would mark a shift in the UK coffee landscape, Starbucks also confirmed its plans to open 80 new stores across the UK this year remain.

Starbucks is planning to close some of its UK stores (Photo: Melanie Conner/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Starbucks employs more than 5,600 people across the UK and operates around 520 company-owned stores, in addition to numerous franchise locations.

The proposed closures would put some employees’ roles at risk, though the company has not revealed how many jobs might be affected.

The news comes amid a series of global cuts under Starbucks’ chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol, who has been implementing cost-saving measures since joining the company last year.

In North America, Starbucks plans to reduce its store portfolio by 1% and cut roughly 900 head office positions. Similar reviews in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa have led to store closures in countries including Switzerland and Austria.

Which Starbucks locations will close?

Starbucks has not disclosed the exact number of UK stores that will be shuttered or their locations.

The company has said that closures will focus on stores where it has not been possible to create the physical environment customers want or where there isn’t a path to sustainable profitability.

Customers are being advised to check with local stores or the Starbucks website for updates on specific outlets.

For UK coffee lovers, any closures may mean a familiar café could disappear, but Starbucks’ ongoing expansion plans indicate the brand is still betting on a strong future in the UK.

