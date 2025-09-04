The charity is shutting dozens of stores this year 🛍️

Scope is set to close 56 charity shops across England and Wales in 2025

Rising online shopping and the cost of living crisis are key reasons for closures

Five more stores are scheduled to shut before the end of September

Many staff and locations have already been taken over by World UK CIC

The closures affect almost half of Scope’s total high street branches

Shoppers who love browsing charity shops may need to act fast.

Major disability-focused charity Scope is set to close 56 of its stores across England and Wales this year, after a difficult period for high street retailers.

The closures, which come amid rising online shopping and the ongoing cost of living crisis, are affecting almost half of Scope’s total branches.

Earlier this year, Scope closed 50 shops, with many staff members and locations taken over by World UK CIC. Now, a new wave of closures includes five further locations scheduled to shut their doors before the end of September.

Debbie Boylen, Scope’s head of retail, said: “We never take the decision to close our stores lightly. For our team members and volunteers, it’s more than just a job.

“We know they feel passionately about playing their part in our work to create an equal future with disabled people, and our decision does not reflect their hard work or dedication to Scope.”

The full list of Scope charity shops closing:

A fresh wave of closures will see five more locations close their doors by the end of September.

Stores in Bishop’s Stortford, Huntingdon, and Newmarket will all trade for the final time on Saturday, September 6. Two more – Beverley in East Yorkshire and Fleet in Hampshire – are set to close on Saturday, September 27.

Scope stores already closed in 2025:

Amersham

Atherstone

Bangor

Barking

Beckenham

Bexhill

Birkenhead

Bishop Auckland

Blyth

Bridgwater

Bromley

Burton

Bury

Camborne

Castleford

Devizes

Dewsbury

Eastbourne

Erdington

Exmouth

Gillingham High Street

Gosport

Halstead

Haywards Heath

Hertford

Hinkley

Hove George

Kendal

Lewisham

Mitcham

New Milton

Newport

Nuneaton

Orpington

Parkstone

Petersfield

Portsmouth

Rochdale

Scarborough

Scunthorpe

Shirley (Southampton)

Skipton

Southampton (Portswood Road)

Taunton

Wednesbury

Welling

West Hampstead

Workington

Worthing

While the closures mark the end of an era for many local high streets, Scope says the charity remains committed to supporting disabled people and hopes the transition will strengthen its services for the future.

