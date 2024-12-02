Check Royal Mail’s last posting dates to ensure your cards and gifts arrive on time ✉️

Royal Mail has announced its last postage dates for Christmas 2024

Final posting dates vary by service, from 2nd Class to Special Delivery

Deadlines differ based on destination and service type if you are posting internationally

As the festive season approaches, ensuring that cards and gifts reach loved ones in time for Christmas becomes a top priority.

The postal service is an essential part of this process, offering delivery services across the UK and internationally.

But with increased volumes of mail and potential delays during the busiest time of year, knowing Royal Mail’s last recommended posting dates for Christmas delivery is crucial.

Thankfully, Royal Mail publishes its final postage dates for different services on its website, helping customers plan ahead and avoid disappointment.

Whether you’re sending a heartfelt card to a friend across town or a carefully chosen gift to family overseas, understanding these deadlines ensures your items arrive before the big day.

Within the UK

Service Last recommended posting date Royal Mail 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For Wednesday 18 December Royal Mail 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For Friday 20 December Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed Monday 23 December Royal Mail Tracked 24 Saturday 21 December Royal Mail Tracked 48 Friday 20 December

Internationally

The last recommended postage dates for international delivery are a little bit more complicated, as they can differ depending on where in the world you want your item delivered.

Royal Mail International Standard

Service Last recommended posting date Africa, Asia, Australia, Caribbean, Central and South America, China (People's Republic), Far and Middle East, New Zealand Tuesday 26 November Cyprus, Malta, Portugal, Spain Wednesday 27 November Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic and Poland), France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey Thursday 28 November Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA Friday 29 November Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Slovakia, Switzerland Wednesday 13 December

Royal Mail International Tracking and Signature services

Service Last recommended posting date Barbados, Belgium, Finland, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Ukraine Monday 2 December Norway, Italy, Greece, Israel, Bulgaria Tuesday 3 December Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand, USA Friday 6 December

Royal Mail International Economy

Service Last recommended posting date All non-European destinations (except South Africa, Canada, Middle and Far East, USA) Wednesday 2 October Middle and Far East, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa Monday 14 October Canada and USA Thursday 31 October Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Greece, Iceland, Malta, Turkey Monday 25 November Western Europe Monday 25 November

