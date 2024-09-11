Owner thanks customers as Berkhamsted Imaging prepares to close its doors
Berkhamsted Imaging, based in the High Street, opened in 1987, and since then has helped customers with printing photos, as well as image recovery and conversion, photo manipulation, copying and much more.
Owner Michelle Gregory said: ‘We started in 1987 on the site where my parents used to run a newsagents Jennifer’s News.
‘When my dad gave up the newsagents I started Berkhamsted Imaging, and over the years we have done lots of printing pictures and photocopying.
‘I have loved working with all my customers over the years but I feel now is the right time to call it a day.’
The much-valued photocopying service provided by Berkhamsted Imaging will continue at The Way Inn bookshop, also in the High Street.
Reflecting on some of the highlights of her time running the business, Michelle said: ‘It has been a dream job running the store, I have had lots of lovely customers who have been very supportive, and we have had a lot of fun.
‘One special thing is that over time, customers who used to come to the store when we first started, have gone on to have children, and have come in and asked for photos of their children to be printed or copied.
‘I will also miss when we had dogs coming in to the shop, that was always great fun.’
Michelle, 57, is now looking forward to her retirement, and spending more time with her family and her own dogs.