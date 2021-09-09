New florist and champagne bar transforms the way Berkhamsted experiences flowers

A new business has transformed the way Berkhamsted experiences flowers by opening the world's first 'florist's table', a space to watch floristry in action while sipping champagne and enjoying a selection of nibbles.

Hanako gives flower-lovers the opportunity to soak up a luxe floral atmosphere in the company of loved ones either creating bespoke bouquets with the team of floral designers or relaxing at the champagne bar where the florist has partnered with Moët & Chandon.

Boasting a team of talented and passionate florists, guests will have the choice of handcrafted, seasonal bouquets in a range of sizes, blends of fresh and preserved flora, as well as a wide selection of decadent gifts, including handmade chocolates from an independent chocolatier.

Haylee Benton, founder and CEO, said: “I’ve been over the moon with the reaction since opening, and it’s been so amazing to watch the vision I had come to life!

“The whole team have worked tirelessly over the past couple of months to create such a unique space for people to share, so it’s been fantastic to finally unveil Hanako and see people soaking up the atmosphere together.

“The ‘Florist's Table’ was something I really wanted to test and see if it worked and it has been great to see so many people come to order flowers and watch them get made whilst having a drink.

“From enjoying our teas, coffees and champagne, to savouring afternoon tea and our other delicious bites, we’re thrilled to see people enjoying everything Hanako has to offer.”

The business opened on the High Street on August 18, and will open from 9am till 6pm on Wednesdays and from 9am till 8pm on Thursdays to Saturdays.

They will also be inviting customers to help them reduce waste by hosting 'Flower Hour' each Saturday, where locals can pick up flowers that would otherwise go to waste at a discounted price.

Head Florist Kate Parrott said: “It’s been such a dream to share the concept with Berkhamsted and have such a positive reaction.

"From creating bouquets for our flower subscribers to bespoke creations for our walk-ins, Our team haven’t stopped since we’ve opened thanks to the amount of support we’ve received!

“It’s also been incredible to see people get behind our sustainable approach.