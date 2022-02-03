Mobile phone repair business covering Hemel Hempstead gets endorsement from consumer champion Which

A mobile phone repair business covering Hemel Hempstead has been endorsed by consumer champion Which.

Repair Not Replace repairs mobile phones, tablets and computers from a van outside customers' homes or work places, offering a fast and hassle free way of getting technology fixed.

The innovative "we come to you" service has been checked, vetted and endorsed by Which - becoming one of only a handful in the whole country awarded a Which Trusted Trader.

Mark Jones with Repair Not Replace Van (C) Repair Not Replace

Which Trusted Traders are only awarded after many careful checks to ensure they are operating in line with the high standards of Which.

This includes a face to face assessment where business owners and employees are vetted, checks of the business operating styles and paperwork and risk assessments and most importantly Which speaking to past customers to ensure they are delighted.

When awarded it means these companies will operate in line with the Which code of conduct as well. The accolade is difficult to get, and this is why there is only a handful in the whole country.

Owner Mark Jones said: "I set up Repair Not Replace because the mobile phone industry has a terrible reputation and we hear stories every week about poor work and people being ripped off, we wanted to do it better.