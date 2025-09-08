This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

McDonald’s Monopoly returns on Wednesday, September 10, across the UK

Players can win from a prize pool worth over £2 million in 2025

Top rewards include £100k cash, holidays, TVs, vouchers and more

There’s a 1 in 4 chance to bag an instant win on promotional packaging

The popular game has been running since 2006 and remains a fan favourite

McDonald’s Monopoly is back this Wednesday (September 10), bringing with it millions of prizes ranging from free food and vouchers to luxury holidays and even £100,000 cash.

The iconic promotion has been a customer favourite since 2006, and with over £2 million worth of prizes on the line in 2025, it’s no surprise fans are eager to play.

Even if you don’t land a cash windfall, the sheer volume of instant prizes makes playing worthwhile.

So, how can you give yourself the best shot at winning this year? Here’s your ultimate guide to maximising your chances.

(Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

1. Know how the game works

McDonald’s Monopoly promotion is obviously inspired by the classic board game. But in this version, selected menu items come with peel-off stickers known as Game Pieces.

These may reveal:

Instant Win Prizes – from food and vouchers to tech and holidays.

Property Cards – collect the full set (like Mayfair and Park Lane) to unlock bigger “Collect to Win” prizes.

Codes – which can be scanned in the McDonald’s UK app to unlock digital rewards.

This year, the Digital Peel has been replaced by the Monopoly Special Edition World in the app.

Scan your Game Piece, hit the ‘GO’ button, and watch Grimace race around a 3D board to land on one of 30 possible outcomes, including Property Cards, cash rewards, and even the coveted Gold Card - which nets the winner a free weekly McDonald’s meal for a year.

2. Target the right menu items

Not all McDonald’s items come with Game Pieces. Typically, medium and large Fries, wraps, McFlurry desserts, soft drinks, and selected burgers are your best bet.

If you’re serious about boosting your odds, consider ordering meal deals that maximise the number of stickers you get in one go.

Focus on purchasing the following items, which are confirmed to include game pieces:

Medium or large fries

Cold cups (400ml and 500ml)

Chicken Selects (3 or 5 pieces)

Philly Cheese Stack

Chicken Big Mac

Large salad tray

McPlant

McSpicy

McCrispy

Mozzarella Dippers and Sharebox

Regular and large McCafé iced or hot drinks

Flat white

Core McFlurry (e.g., Galaxy, Twix)

Veggie and chicken wraps

Breakfast wraps

Avoid items like Big Macs and regular Chicken McNuggets, which typically do not include game pieces.

3. Play the numbers game

The maths is simple: the more Game Pieces you collect, the higher your chances of bagging a prize. With a 1 in 4 chance of an instant win on-pack, even small orders can quickly add up.

But the really big “Collect to Win” prizes – like £100k cash (3 winners), £5k cash (60 winners), or £2k Jet2holidays (90 winners) – depend on completing hard-to-find property sets.

Keep an eye on duplicates and consider swapping extras with friends to boost your odds.

4. Don’t forget the app

The McDonald’s app is essential this year. By scanning your Property Codes, you can track your collection progress digitally, enter the 3D gameboard for extra chances at prizes, and claim MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points from Community Chest squares.

Since many online-only rewards (like £500 cash, exclusive merch, or Readly subscriptions) are app-based, you could miss out on a whole prize pool without logging in.

5. Consider 'wombling' for additional stickers

While it may be controversial, some players engage in "wombling" - collecting discarded or unclaimed stickers left behind by others.

This practice can increase your sticker collection without additional purchases, but always ensure that the stickers are unused and valid for the current promotion.

But really, the key to making the most of McDonald’s Monopoly is simple: collect as many stickers as you can, use the app, and keep an eye on those rare property sets.

