HSBC in Berkhamsted survives 69-branch cull as two more Hertfordshire banks closes
Full list of closures and everything you need to know
Berkhamsted's HSBC Bank has survived a 69-branch cull announced by the company for 2022.
The announcement of the closures comes after 82 branches were previously closed in January last year including nearby Hemel Hempstead.
The move is the latest in a series of closures announced by a variety of banks, including NatWest, TSB, Barclays, Lloyds and Halifax.
But Berkhamsted's branch at 181 High Street, is not on the list of the 69 to be axed. Two more Hertfordshire branches will close, though, with HSBC in Hoddeston and the branch in Borehamwood & Elstree on the list.
Meanwhile the branch in nearby Thame - and the one in Beaconsfield, Bucks, are also set to close as part of the announcement.
Since January 2015, banks and building societies have closed, o r scheduled the closure, of 4,782 branches, at a rate of around 54 branches per month.
HSBC has said that it is closing its branches as a result of more and more customers choosing to bank online rather than in person.
The bank said that less than 50% of its customers now regularly use its branch network, with footfall dropping sharply over the last five years.
Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC UK’s branch network, said: “The way people bank is changing – something the pandemic has accelerated.
“Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.
“Rather than a one-size-fits-all branch approach, it’s an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas.
“We know that the majority of our customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking online or via mobile, so we’re removing locations where we have another branch nearby, and where there is a significant reduction in customers using face-to-face branch servicing.
“This will enable us to invest in locations where our customers are continuing to utilise the branch network, including updating technology and refurbishing branches.”
The decision to close more branches is set to affect around 400 workers.
A spokesperson for HSBC has said that the bank hopes to redeploy all 400 of the affected staff to new roles, all within 15 miles of their homes.
These are the 69 branches that HSBC will be closing across the UK between July and October this year, and their proposed closing dates:
Amersham-on-the-Hill, Chiltern - 23 August
Angel (Islington), London - 21 July
Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire - 25 August
Bishop Auckland, Durham - 23 August
Barking, Essex - 6 September
Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire - 4 August
Beckenham, Greater London - 8 September
Billericay, Essex -8 September
Bootle, Merseyside - 6 October
Borehamwood & Elstree, Hertfordshire - 16 August
Burgess Hill, West Sussex - 13 September
Cambridge, Hills Road - 21 July
Canton, Cardiff - 4 October
City of London - 19 July
Daventry, Northamptonshire - 13 September
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire - 6 September
Didsbury, Manchester - 29 September
East Grinstead, West Sussex - 2 August
Ellesmere Port, Cheshire - 15 September
Eltham, Greater London - 18 August
Falmouth, Cornwall - 6 October
Farnham, Surrey - 2 August
Gloucester Road, London - 26 July
Golders Green, London - 18 August
Hammersmith, London - 28 July
Hampstead (High Street), London - 27 September
Harborne, Birmingham - 11 August
Hartlepool, Durham - 1 September
Herne Bay, Kent - 4 October
Hoddeston, Hertfordshire - 9 August
Ilkeston, Derbyshire - 22 September
Inverness, Inverness-shire - 27 September
Keynsham, Somerset - 1 September
Kingston, Surrey - date to be confirmed
Leyland, Lancashire - 16 August
Londonderry, Derry - 11 August
Lymington, Hampshire - 4 August
Merry Hill, Birmingham - 28 July
Monmouth, Monmouthshire - 26 July
Moorgate, London - 21 July
New Bond Street, London - 19 July
Newmarket, Suffolk - 8 September
New Malden, Greater London - 1 September
Omagh, Northern Ireland - 16 August
Peckham, London - 2 August
Perth, Perthshire - 26 July
Petersfield, Hampshire - 22 September
Pinner, Greater London - 6 September
Pontefract, West Yorkshire - 20 September
Ringwood, Hampshire - 20 September
Shirley, Warwickshire - 29 September
Sidmouth, East Devon - 13 September
St Annes-on-Sea, Lancashire - 20 September
Stowmarket, Suffolk - 18 August
Street, Somerset - 4 August
Strood, Kent - 15 September
Thame, Oxfordshire - 9 August
Thornbury, Gloucestershire - 15 August
Trafford Park, Manchester - 4 October
Uckfield, East Sussex - 11 August
Wandsworth, London - 27 September
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire - 23 August
Westfield, Stratford City, London - 19 July
Whitehaven, Cumbria - 22 September
Whiteladies Road, Bristol - 29 September
Woking, Surrey - 28 July
Woodbridge, Suffolk - 25 August
West Bridgeford, Nottingham - 15 September