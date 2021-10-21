Hemel woman wins silver award at Best Business Women Awards 2021

A woman from Hemel Hempstead is celebrating after winning a silver award at the Best Business Women Awards.

Karen Young from the Hemel based Safe Hands Canine Massage won the silver award for Best Business Woman in Animal Services.

This prestigious competition seeks to find the very best female business talent from across the UK and internationally.

Safe Hands Canine Massage has been supporting local dogs through massage and training since 2017.

Despite a global pandemic, the sheer resilience of female entrepreneurs shone through as the award winners were announced at a Gala Final on Friday night (October 15).

All winners, selected by a panel of business experts, demonstrated a flair for entrepreneurship, tenacity, and determination.

Karen said: “To be able to improve the quality of life of my canine clients, many of whom have long term painful conditions like arthritis, and to support owners during what is often a very stressful time is intensely rewarding.

"Being recognised for the work I do and receiving national recognition is simply mind blowing.”

The Best Business Women Awards are designed to recognise the achievement of those women across a wide range of business categories and are open to any female business owner not just from the UK, but a new category for 2021, International Businesswoman, recognises women based anywhere in the world.

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of The Best Business Women Awards, said: "This is a tough competition judged by business experts. To win is a major achievement.

"Winners were selected for their business acumen, creativity, and high levels of customer care.