Good news for Italian food fans in Tring as two venues receive new FSA hygiene ratings

An Italian deli in Tring has been awarded a five star hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.

Nonna’s Supper Club on Tring’s High Street, was handed the top rating – meaning ‘very good’ – following an assessment last week.

The family-run deli hosts a monthly pop-up dining experience, serving up Italian cuisine inspired by their Nonna – or grandmother.

A second Tring venue also received a new rating of four stars.

Da Vinci, a pizzeria in Frogmore Street, received the four-out-of-five rating – meaning ‘good’.

The venue boasts an ‘extensive menu’ of Italian cuisine.

The latest ratings mean that, of Dacorum's 235 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 170 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at the premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required.

The FSA says its fundamental mission is food you can trust. “By this, we mean that people can trust that the food they buy and eat is safe and what it says it is, and food is healthier and more sustainable.”