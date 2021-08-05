A new business is set to transform the way Berkhamsted experiences flowers by introducing the world’s first ‘florist’s table’, a space to watch floristry in action while sipping champagne and enjoying a selection of nibbles.

Set to open its doors on Wednesday, August 18, Hanako will be bringing flower-lovers the unique opportunity to soak up a luxe floral atmosphere in the company of loved ones, either

creating bespoke bouquets with the team of floral designers or relaxing at the champagne bar where the florist has partnered with Moët & Chandon.

Laura Gutlé (Florist), Kate Parrott (Head Florist), Fiona Nicholls (Florist)

Boasting a team of talented and passionate florists, guests will have the choice of handcrafted, seasonal bouquets in a range of sizes, blends of fresh and preserved flora, as well as a wide selection of decadent gifts, including handmade chocolates from an independent chocolatier.

For a regular flower-fix, customers can also opt for a floral subscription delivered straight to their door or a refillable vase that can be topped up each week in the florist.

Owner Haylee Benton also runs a portfolio of hair, beauty, and aesthetic businesses in Berkhamsted, each with an ethos of turning ordinary services into extraordinary experiences.

She said: "I'm extremely excited to open Hanako and introduce a new way for people to experience flowers.

“Flowers have always been at the centre of life’s most significant moments, representing love, joy, appreciation and so much more.

"So, with Hanako, we want to take that experience to the next level by creating a space where people can enjoy every step together, starting with the creation of each arrangement.

“From finding the perfect flowers for your personality to arranging your bespoke bouquet, Hanako is a place to connect, bond and celebrate together.”

With the repercussions of floristry often leaving a negative impact on the environment, Hanako is conscious of environmental waste, endeavouring only to use biodegradable products, compost all green waste, and donate leftover flora to local causes.

By reducing the businesses' carbon footprint and finding eco-friendly floristry techniques, Hanako hopes to protect the long-lasting beauty of the world around and lead the way for the wider floristry industry to become more environmentally friendly.

They will also be inviting customers to help them reduce waste by hosting 'Flower Hour' each Saturday, where locals can pick up flowers that would otherwise go to waste at a discounted price.

Hanako will be headed up by Head Florist, Kate Parrott, who boasts years of experience in hand-curating personal bouquets.

Kate said: “I’m passionate about reinventing floristry on the high street. Floristry should be fun, inventive and all about curating thoughtful works of art packed full of personal meanings.

"Hanako will combine that creativity with a fresh sustainable approach that ensures everyone can enjoy meaningful floristry that doesn’t impact the environment.”