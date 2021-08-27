Five Guys is opening a restaurant in Hemel Hempstead

Five Guys has announced that it will be opening a restaurant in Hemel Hempstead next week.

Fans of the fast food giant will be able to place their orders when the restaurant opens in the Jarman Leisure Park on Monday, August 30.

Five Guys offers a range of burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and fries with the option of adding as many free toppings as you like, diners can top their burgers with mayo, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, grilled mushrooms, hot sauce, relish, jalapeno peppers and much more.

In fact, their variety of toppings mean that if you were to eat a Five Guys once a day, it would take you 684 years to try all of the different burger and topping combinations!