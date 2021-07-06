Dacorum marmalade maker wins silver and bronze awards in global competition

Dacorum preserves producers Twee have found success at the World Artisan Marmalade Awards - proving some of their products really are among the best in the world.

The business, based in Great Gaddesden - which sells homemade jams, chutneys and marmalades - received a silver award for it's Seville Orange Marmalade with Ginger.

A firm favourite, this preserve is particularly loved for its bitter sweet flavour and warming ginger tones, and clearly the judges agreed.

Lauran celebrates success at World Marmalade Awards

They were very impressed with the marmalade’s appearance, colour, consistency, aroma and flavour.

On top of their silver award, Twee also won two bronze awards this year for their Seville Orange Marmalade and Christmas Marmalade.

Owner and artisan marmalade maker Lauran Wise, 39, from St Margarets, set up Twee in 2015.

She said: "I had always loved growing my own fruit and veg and making jams and chutneys. So I thought I’d jump in and set Twee in 2015 giving me the chance to make and sell my products.

Silver award winning Seville Orange Marmalade with Ginger

"I love working with the seasons and making preserves from my own home grown ingredients. From plot to pot in meters and not miles, locking in the flavour and freshness!"

Despite the pandemic and multiple UK lockdowns, the Marmalade Awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year, with over 3000 jars from more than 30 countries worldwide including Japan, Canada, Australia, Kuwait and the Dominican Republic.

The Artisan Awards are judged by an expert panel including food writer Dan Lepard and Fortnum and Mason Grocery Buyer Sarah Metcalf, and this accolade denotes a marmalade of exceptional quality.

Founder of the Awards Jane Hasell-McCosh said: "We have always been so proud to champion quality artisan producers, and this year it has been more important than ever.

Twee wins silver and bronze awards in global competition

"Small businesses have been hit incredibly hard by the pandemic, but I think it has made people realise how vital good, local food is, and I hope that Twee will have huge success with their marmalade both locally and further afield.

"The quality of artisan marmalade has never been higher and I am so proud of our Award winners this year."

Due to continuing restrictions, the Awards were not announced in March as usual, and instead the winners were celebrated as part of the annual Plant Fair at Dalemain in June.

Lauran added: "We are so pleased to have won this award against such strong competition from all over the world.

"We have been making our marmalade for six years and our regulars have always told us that it is some of the best marmalade they’ve ever tasted, so it’s nice to now have the award to prove it!"